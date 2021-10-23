Ares Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00071576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00073934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00105352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,113.35 or 0.99742431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.12 or 0.06719514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

