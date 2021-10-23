Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.77

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.77 and traded as high as $36.00. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 8,102 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $572.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

