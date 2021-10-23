ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $800.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $725.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

