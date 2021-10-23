Assemble Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91.26 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 137.7% higher against the US dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.60 million and approximately $91.26 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

