Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.96

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 240.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,529,000 after buying an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

