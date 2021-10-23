Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. restated a buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

Shares of AML opened at GBX 1,727.50 ($22.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,905.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,935.37. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -6.19. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 988.40 ($12.91) and a one year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

