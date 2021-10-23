AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 133 ($1.74) on Monday, hitting GBX 8,996 ($117.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,558.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,204.99. The company has a market capitalization of £139.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

