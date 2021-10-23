Atalan Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,064,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 5.8% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned 0.52% of PagSeguro Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of PAGS opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.