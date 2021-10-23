Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.71.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $423.20 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $425.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.18. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 172.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.