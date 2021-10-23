Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.92% of Atrion worth $33,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atrion alerts:

ATRI stock opened at $717.00 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $783.84. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $696.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.28.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.