AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AUDC. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 121,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

