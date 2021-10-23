Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.42. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 6,320,473 shares changing hands.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter.

In other Ault Global news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 292,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $822,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,477.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,715,100 shares of company stock worth $4,321,281 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.