Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,280 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

