Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $108,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 970.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 319,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

