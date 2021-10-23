Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 622.14 ($8.13).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 601.80 ($7.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 617.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 606.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

