Automata Network (ATA) Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $186.28 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.21 or 1.00140172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06658829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars.

