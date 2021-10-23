AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Stephens

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $120.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $132.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

