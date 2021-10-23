AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading 5.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $132.56 and last traded at $132.56. 85,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 946,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

