Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

