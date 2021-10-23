Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

AVYA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.45.

NYSE AVYA opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.33 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 109,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avaya by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 376,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

