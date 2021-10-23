AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

