Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AXTA opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
