Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXTA opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

