Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 498,900 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $177,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

