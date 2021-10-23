Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Hits $863,347.98

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Azuki has a market capitalization of $863,347.98 and $2,365.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00105742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,711.81 or 1.00421255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.69 or 0.06532956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

