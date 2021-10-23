B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of James River Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.30). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. James River Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in James River Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 318,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after buying an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,864,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

