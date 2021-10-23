Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock worth $1,257,098,926. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

