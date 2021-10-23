Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,575 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $122.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.