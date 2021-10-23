BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BXS opened at $30.71 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

