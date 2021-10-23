Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.