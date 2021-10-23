Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 14,165 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.