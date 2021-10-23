Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 19,382 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 75.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

