Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 9,341 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

