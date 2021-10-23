Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $101,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

