Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,557,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 508.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 109,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVP opened at $10.11 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $343.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

