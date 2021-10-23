Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $995,000 Investment in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HEP opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

