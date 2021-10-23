Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,283 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 299,189 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after buying an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Renasant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on RNST shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $38.53 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

