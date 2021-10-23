Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$138.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

TSE:BMO opened at C$135.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$124.26. The stock has a market cap of C$87.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$78.70 and a 12 month high of C$136.04.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5252636 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

