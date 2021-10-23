Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $665,133.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00070734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00073710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,946.43 or 0.99809770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.56 or 0.06659661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.