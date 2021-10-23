Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 107.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,109 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $71,682,000 after buying an additional 311,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,145 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

