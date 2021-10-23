Basid Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $915,967.00 (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $6.91 million and $915,967.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00205338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

