Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$4.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.80.

BTE opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.18.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$442.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.5287198 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

