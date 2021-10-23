Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.97). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

BEAM opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

