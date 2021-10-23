Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 147,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period.

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

