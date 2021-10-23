Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €69.80 ($82.12) on Thursday. Befesa has a 1 year low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is €67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.57.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

