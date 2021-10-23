Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Holdings Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of Bel Fuse worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

BELFB stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

