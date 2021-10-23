Belt Finance (BELT) One Day Volume Tops $2.10 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.87 or 0.00011197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,376.33 or 1.00096552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.70 or 0.06659959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,618,584 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.