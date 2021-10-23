Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.25 ($3.82).

Shares of AF opened at €3.92 ($4.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.34. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

