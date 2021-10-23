Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock.

MGGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

LON MGGT opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 772.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 586.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

