Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $261,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $279,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

NYSE:BERY opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

