Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.30 ($58.00).

Shares of ETR BDT opened at €55.70 ($65.53) on Friday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a twelve month high of €63.20 ($74.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $564.98 million and a PE ratio of -286.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

