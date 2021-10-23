Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.30 ($58.00).

Shares of ETR BDT opened at €55.70 ($65.53) on Friday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a twelve month high of €63.20 ($74.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $564.98 million and a PE ratio of -286.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Analyst Recommendations for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.